NAZARETH, Pa. - A new destination for unique, locally made fashions, housewares, personal care products and more is creating a lot of buzz in Northampton County.
The Hive, a market showcasing hand-crafted items from more than 45 Lehigh Valley area vendors, opened July 29 at 27 E. Belvidere St. in Nazareth.
The renovated space previously housed Abode Home Decor, which closed its original two-year-old store in Nazareth after opening a second location in June in downtown Easton.
Shoppers at The Hive can browse a wide assortment of artisan creations, including jewelry, wall art, greeting cards, cat and dog treats, tumblers, knitted blankets, hand-thrown pottery, hand-painted door mats and tote bags, macrame plant holders and cutting boards and other wood crafts.
Adams’ own creations, including stickers and T-shirts with unique designs and sayings, are also available for purchase.
“I chose the name, The Hive, because I had the idea that there could be many vendors under one roof, and together we could form this really beautiful, vibrant community where everyone plays a key role. And at the end of the day, we also have one common goal, which is supporting each other and being successful.”
Adams, of Bangor, started selling her stickers and other items on Etsy – an online marketplace focused on handmade or vintage items as well as craft supplies – in 2021.
She was “more into sports and not so much the arts growing up,” but downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic spurred her creativity, she said.
“I started with two sticker designs on Etsy, and it blew up overnight,” she said. “I quickly realized that making stickers was making me happy and making me a lot of money.”
After finding success online, Adams began attending vendor shows, but the events proved tiresome and she began to think of a “more effective in-person, brick-and-mortar concept.”
“The shows are a lot of work because you’re constantly setting up and taking down your products,” Adams said. “You have to deal with inclement weather and the chance that items could break or get lost. I knew that I didn’t want a huge retail space for myself, so I thought, ‘What if I bring other vendors with me?’”
Adams’ vision came to life in the winter when she launched her first multi-vendor market, Good to All, in Delaware Water Gap, Monroe County.
The venture saw immediate success, leading Adams to move the newly named operation to Nazareth for more space. The Nazareth shop is about three times the size of her previous market.
“We were only in Delaware Water Gap from February to the end of June,” Adams said. “We just had so many vendors contacting us about joining the market. So, instead of stalling that growth, I figured, ‘Why not just move the market into a bigger space?’ We only had about 10 vendors in the former space.”
In addition to offering a myriad of locally made items, The Hive is further fostering a strong community by hosting adult and children’s craft classes in a private, back room.
The business’ first workshop, 10 a.m. Sept. 9, will be held in partnership with CNR Soap Co. and will allow children to make their own bar of soap with a toy encased in it. The $20 class is recommended for ages 5-11, but kids of all ages are welcome.
The Hive, open Wednesday through Sunday, joins a growing roster of newly opened Nazareth businesses.
French Regency-inspired bakery Let Them Eat Cake and Comfy Cozy Apothecary, offering gifts and goods "to nourish mind, body, home and spirit," both opened in June on the borough’s Main Street.
The Hive’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Sensory friendly shopping hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. During these hours, overhead lighting is reduced, background music is lowered and no wax warmers or candles are burned in order to create a more inclusive shopping experience for customers with sensory sensitivities.
For the latest Hive happenings, follow the business’ pages on Facebook and Instagram. Info: 973-259-6026.
Foodie finds
Duck Donuts bringing specialty, made-to-order doughnuts to 2nd Lehigh Valley location
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A popular chain offering doughnuts that are “customized before your eyes” is expanding its delicious footprint in the Lehigh Valley.
Duck Donuts, with a mission of delivering “smiles and warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts just the way you like,” is coming soon to the Southmont Plaza, at 4403 Southmont Way, Suite 2 in Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage.
The new location, between Wayback Burgers and Holiday Hair, will supplement another Lehigh Valley Duck Donuts shop that opened in 2017 in the Tilghman Square, at Broadway and Cetronia Road in South Whitehall Township. Full story.
Ramen and sushi chain, known for incorporating gold flakes into dishes, opens 1st Lehigh Valley location
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A growing Japanese restaurant chain - known for incorporating 24-karat gold flakes into dishes – has opened its first location in the Lehigh Valley.
Kinya, offering "authentic Japanese foods and flavors with fun twists," opened Sunday at the Airport Shopping Center, 925 Airport Center Drive, Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
The space previously housed Roma Ristorante, which closed in 2020 after 10 years of business. Read more here.
What's next for The Mint, coffee shop, Taco Bell in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday voted to pass along favorable comments for a sketch plan to develop the former Mint Gastropub site at 1223 W. Broad St.
The sketch plan proposes removing the building's former drive-thru and constructing a two-story, elevated addition containing six multi-family dwellings consisting of four two-bedroom and two two-bedroom units.
"I think it's a great project," said Rob Melosky, commission chair, who described it as "something from a low-volume standpoint." Read more.
New vendor brings pizza, pasta and other Italian favorites back to Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Italian specialties have returned to a familiar spot at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Pasta & Pies, offering pizza, pasta, calzones and other Italian dishes, opened Tuesday at the 27 N. Seventh St. market.
The business fills the space left vacant by Tavola, an artisan pizza and signature pasta concept, which closed in May after 3.5 years. Read full story here.
Popular cookie shop chain to open Quakertown area location on Friday
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. — A sweet addition to the Quakertown area's retail roster is almost ready to welcome customers.
Crumbl Cookies, a popular cookie shop chain featuring a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors inspired by cakes, candies, pies and other sweet treats, is planning to open 8 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at 42 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township.
The locally-owned and -operated shop will occupy a renovated space in the Trainer's Station shopping center, next to the newly opened Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore. Read more here.
On-the-move businesses
BYOB board game cafe has new name, location in Northampton County
EASTON, Pa. - A business serving up food and fun has a new name and address in Northampton County.
Mystery Box Games, a board game cafe - previously known as Punch Out Games - offering food, drinks, and space to play roughly 300 board games, on Aug. 11 opened at its new venue, 1458 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward.
Partners Barbara Vasconez and Mik Matiss originally opened their BYOB cafe in December at 161 Northampton St. in downtown Easton, but they decided to find a new spot for the business following months-long building maintenance issues – including ceiling leaks and other water damage – and an accompanying dispute with that property’s landlord. Read more.
In advance of updated space featuring Cheesecake Factory, Barnes & Noble to open temporary store at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – With renovations on its original Lehigh Valley Mall location underway, a national retail chain has announced the opening date of its temporary store in Whitehall Township.
Barnes & Noble, the largest retail bookseller in the United States with roughly 600 stores across the country, will open a temporary store on Aug. 23 on the mall’s lower level near J.C. Penney.
The space was the longtime home of Modell’s Sporting Goods and most recently housed Track 23, a fashion company offering modern men's and women's apparel and accessories. Full story here.
Chicken chains
Shaquille O'Neal-owned, fast-casual concept Big Chicken heading to Poconos
POCONO TWP., Pa. — A star-powered restaurant chain that invites customers to "eat life to the fullest" is expanding in Pennsylvania.
Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken concept founded by NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, announced that it has signed a lease to open its first traditional location in Pennsylvania with a local restaurant group, Memo II, LLC.
The new restaurant is part of a larger, multi-unit deal with the group and is expected to open in late 2023 at The Pocono Premium Outlets, 1000 Premium Outlets Drive, Pocono Township. Read more here.
'So excited': Chick-fil-A announces reopening date for remodeled Trexlertown restaurant
A Lehigh Valley location of a popular quick-service restaurant chain is set to reopen next week following three months of building improvements.
Chick-fil-A, at 6379 Hamilton Blvd. in the Trexlertown section of Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, has been closed since May 18 for remodeling.
The newly remodeled restaurant is set to open its doors at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Read more.
Entertainment destinations
Great Wolf Lodge unveils expanded waterpark
Great Wolf Lodge is showing off its new and expanded waterpark, unveiling a 40,000 square-foot indoor facility complete with seven new slides, 20 cabanas, and a restaurant area.
"It adds so much more to guest experience. I mean 99.9% of our guests come into the water park so we really need to kind of make it thrill seeking at all times," said General Manager Bill Colavito.
There's also an additional 30,0000 square-foot outdoor space with a heated pool, hot tub, and a four-story ropes course. Full story here.
Dorney Park announces new roller coaster: Iron Menace to open in 2024
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Thrill-seekers, hang on to your seats. Dorney Park is getting a new roller coaster, and it promises to be an exciting ride.
Iron Menace will be the first dive-style coaster in the Northeast, and it's one of the biggest investments in Dorney's long-running history, the park said.
Dorney unveiled plans for the coaster Thursday morning and officially broke ground on the site, near the park's Possessed ride. Read more here.
HangDog Outdoor Adventure opens to the public
EASTON, Pa. — The Lehigh Valley's newest outdoor adventure destination is opening in Easton today.
It's called HangDog Outdoor Adventure, and it's the largest outdoor adventure ropes course in the Northeast. The facility is located at 410 Cedarville Road, just south of Interstate 78. Read more.
Berks buzz
'Cozy and delightful': New Berks County cafe serving up specialty coffees, breakfast and lunch options
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A new cafe in Berks County invites you to satisfy your cravings with bacon and cheese omelettes, banana Foster French toast, bruschetta caprese flatbreads and other tasty selections.
Café Folino, serving specialty coffee drinks and breakfast and lunch dishes, opened Aug. 8 at 951 Hill Ave., Suite 3, Wyomissing.
The cafe, in The Block at Wyomissing Square, is owned and operated by the Folino family, who also own Mangia Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria on East Wyomissing Avenue in Mohnton. Full story here.
National drive-thru coffee chain to open 1st Pa. location in Berks
SINKING SPRING, Pa. — A rapidly growing drive-thru coffee chain, offering more than 20,000 drink combinations, is expanding further with its first Pennsylvania location in Berks County.
7 Brew, serving custom, hand-crafted coffee, teas and other drinks at drive-thru stands nationwide, is planning to open a location in October at 3582 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring, according to a news release.
The stand will be dropped on-site via a crane at noon on Thursday. Read more here.
Odds and ends
Lower Macungie reviews written Lehigh Valley Town Center decision
L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lower Macungie Township Board of Commissioners considered a decision involving the recently approved Lehigh Valley Town Center project, which features a Topgolf, Thursday night at the administration building.
The board granted Jaindl Land Co., under the applicant's name Landston Equities LLC, conditional use approval for the 58.8-acre development located at 361 Schantz Road and 4511 Cedarbrook Road on Aug. 3. The plan includes a mixed-use center with 165,000 square feet of retail; a grocery store; 180,000 square feet of office space; smaller retail spaces; a 180-room hotel; a residential complex featuring 514 units; a public plaza; and a 1,340-space parking deck along with 913 surface parking spaces and 61 street parking spaces. Full story here.
‘All good things must come to an end’: Hungarian hot spot to close in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A destination for goulash, chicken paprikash and other Hungarian favorites is ending operations in Lehigh County.
LuLu’s Family Kitchen, offering authentic, made-from-scratch Hungarian and American cuisine, is set to close Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market.
The food stand, owned and operated by Cindy “Lu” Globosits, opened in 2021 on the market’s upper level. Read more here.
Wells Fargo to close Airport Road branch November 1
On. Nov. 1, Wells Fargo & Co. will close its branch on Airport Road as the move toward banking by phone surges ahead.
Big banks across the U.S. are shutting branches as customers switch to making transactions on their phone instead of visiting an office.
The 1840 Airport Road, Hanover Township, Lehigh County, branch will be open for about two-and-a-half months. Read more.
Hotel Bethlehem named No. 1 best historic hotel
Hotel Bethlehem was once again voted the Best Historic Hotel in the United States according to USA Today. Full story here.