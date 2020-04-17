El reemplazo de Jason Kelce podría estar en el NFL Draft

Jason Kelce anuncia que volverá a jugar otro temporada más con los Filadelfia Eagles. Así lo anunció esta semana por medio de su cuenta de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Until now I haven’t address my future because I have been mulling it over for some time this offseason. I wanted to allow my body and mind to fully recover from the rigors of an NFL season, and take time with my family to see what lies ahead. After thinking long and hard about this I have come to a decision. I have decided to RETIRE... from arm wrestling. I leave behind a 2-0 record, one win against this man, and the other being against @28cgiroux and want to go out on top. It was a good run, but my drunken arm wrestling days are behind me, and it’s better to move on to a more mature future. I thank everyone along the way that has made this possible! Especially @brickandbrew for cutting me off after this debacle (which was completely warranted, love you guys) and getting me to sleep. Despite this retirement, I am fully excited for the 2020 season and will be out there with my teammates, coaches and hopefully fans this coming season. Enough media members and fans have reached out if I am playing next season, and I just wanted to make an announcement so I can stop getting asked. Can’t wait to be out there this season, can’t wait to have sports back, and I can’t wait till this lockdown is over. #GoEagles
El jugador no dio a conocer cuantos años más desea jugar profesionalmente y según su publicación, habla de los difícil que es jugar la posición.
Si los Eagles piensan en reemplazarlo, el jugador podría estar en el Sorteo de la NFL y su nombre es César Ruíz.
Bodies Droppin 🎶🎶 https://t.co/HLuoshTX3d— King Ruiz 🐻 (@_OverCees) April 17, 2020
El #51 es un prospecto en el Draft y espera ser elegido por un equipo en la NFL.
Ruíz es de Camden, Nueva Jersey
PFF's top center: Cesar Ruiz since 2018895 Pass-blocking snaps19 QB pressures allowed pic.twitter.com/3i3pDiV7PB— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 10, 2020
El Draft virtual inicia el 23 de abril.