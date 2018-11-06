Election day on Tuesday is a candidate for mild temps, but also more rain and thunderstorms

TONIGHT: Remaining cloudy and damp with some drizzle and areas of fog. Low: 49
TUESDAY: Turning breezy and milder with periods of rain, some heavy, with a gusty t-storm. High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mainly clear and breezy at times. Low: 45
Rain, cloudy skies, and cooler than normal temperatures certainly put a damper on the start of the work week after a very pleasant Sunday. High temperatures on Monday only reached the low to mid 50s, which is a few degrees below early November norms. However, when you add in overcast skies and rain that left between .10" and .25" for most, you have a "case of the Mondays" weather-wise.
So where do we go from here? Well, while there may be some pockets of drizzle around tonight, most of the night will offer a break from the steadier rain we saw at times during the day on Monday. With that said, it's still going to be damp overnight with plenty of clouds and patchy fog developing. The moisture in the atmosphere will limit the temperatures from tailing off, so the upper 40s and low 50s are as far as they'll go.
Tuesday may start out dry, but by the end of the morning commute, the next round of rain and thunderstorms will be entering the area from the south and west. This next round of rain is associated with a cold front, which will also help temperatures surge into the mid 60s as the winds increase out of the south. However, with many people headed to the polls to vote on Tuesday, the bigger concern is often whether you'll need the umbrella. Having one with you is probably a smart idea, especially through mid-afternoon. By the late afternoon and early evening, the storms will be exiting off to the northeast, so while it will be windy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour and still rather cloudy, the rain will have come to an end. However, while the rain is here, any thunderstorm has the potential to become strong or even severe with heavy downpours and gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado possible. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has placed southernmost New Jersey and parts of Delaware in a "slight risk" for a severe thunderstorm during the day Tuesday. Rainfall amounts between 0.50" and 1.0" are expected on Tuesday, mainly coming between mid-morning and mid-afternoon, but locally higher amounts are certainly possible for the mid-term elections.
As the cold front and its associated low pressure continue into the Canadian Maritimes on Wednesday, we'll be watching as high pressure builds back into the region from the Midwest. This high's entrance will be met with some resistance from the departing low, so breezy conditions are expected on Wednesday. However, the day will also feature sunnier skies and high temperatures which top out slightly above normal as they reach into the low 60s.
Thursday won't be as warm, but it also won't be as windy. Daytime highs will fall back into the middle 50s as the aforementioned area of high pressure positions itself directly overhead. This will lead to sun-filled skies on Thursday, which overall will be a very nice fall day.
Our next area of low pressure will be traveling northeast from the Tennessee Valley Thursday night. This will result in an increase in cloud cover overnight and by midday on Friday some rain as a secondary low forms off the East Coast. The rain is then expected to continue into Friday night and possibly extend into Saturday morning, becoming heavy at times, before tapering off. In the low's wake, sunshine will return accompanied by a brisk, chilly shot of air for the remainder of the weekend.