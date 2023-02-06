69-WFMZ-TV'S 'Monster Jam at the PPL Center'

Do you want to experience the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels? Win 4 free tickets to Monster Jam at the PPL Center!, performing on February 24th at 7pm.
Experience full-throttle family fun at Monster Jam®, where these 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness world-class drivers show off crazy skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. You'll be close to the action with many of your favorites like the legendary Grave Digger®, snarling El Toro Loco , mighty Megalodon® and more, as they push the limits in Freestyle, Skills, Donut and Racing competitions. Monster Jam also features breathtaking Freestyle Motocross exhibitions. Monster Jam. As Big As It Gets!™