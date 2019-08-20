Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway
Entries will be accepted between 4 and 4:45 p.m.
More Contests
-
Hershey America's Largest RV Show Contest
We have a family 4-packs of tickets to give away. Simply fill out the contest form for your chance to WIN!Read More »
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations