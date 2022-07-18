READING, Pa. - In the world of country music, singers with the surname Brown all of a sudden have been topping the charts.
Zac Brown Band has had eight albums and 17 singles in the Top 5. More recently, singer Kane Brown has had four albums and 10 singles reach that same mark.
But newcomer Timmy Brown, who on Friday headlines a free show in Berks Art’s Bandshell Concert Series in Reading’s City Park, wants listeners to know he’s not trading on a family name or riding relatives’ coattails.
“I have heard people [say] before, ‘Are you related to them?’” Brown says in a recent phone call while driving on Interstate 95 to his home state of Massachusetts after a show in New York. “I always say that they’re my brothers from another mother.”
Brown, 30, is carving out his own identity as a country artist with a bit of a rock element, similar to Garth Brooks, whom he cites as one of his influences.
His debut album, “Good Life,” released 15 months ago, reached No. 17 on iTunes Top Country albums and had more than 500,000 streams in its first weekend.
His first single off the disc, “Nothing to See Here,” was written by platinum-selling country singer Chris Young, who’s had 10 No. 1 Country hits.
“I’m lucky enough to work with a producer, and he’s actually my best friend, Josh Gleave, and Josh works very closely with Chris,” Brown says. “He writes with Chris Young a lot. They’re actually on a podcast together.
“So they had this song that they had written and Josh had showed it to me one day. And I was, like, ‘You know what? I feel like that would really fit me,’ and I connected with it because it was actually also right after I broke up with my ex-girlfriend. Then I found out she was already kind of seeing someone right away, like two months after we broke up.
“So it kind of … timing and hearing the song and everything, it just fell in my lap and I’m pretty grateful for that.”
That same girlfriend found her way into Brown’s new single, “Hey There Heartbreak.”
“I wrote it with my buddy, Alec MacGillivray, and it happened to be pretty much a true story,” Brown says. “We were sitting at a bar, my ex-girlfriend shows up – and she wasn’t even supposed to be in Nashville – for a girls trip.
“And we came up with the idea ‘Hey There Heartbreak,’ and she kind of helped us write the song,” he says with a laugh.
Another question Brown says he gets a lot is how someone from Norton, Mass. – hardly a hotbed of country music – ended up singing that style. He says he grew up listening to country music with his grandparents and dad, who played Garth Brooks, Randy Travis and Shania Twain.
Then, he says, he accompanied his family to watch his older sister play in a softball tournament in Nashville, and it all came together for him. He says his parents took him to Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a famous Nashville honky-tonk across the alley from the famed Ryman Theater.
“During the daytime you can bring kids into the bars down in Nashville,” he says. “So my parents, we were just kind of walking up and down Broadway, and that’s kind of when I fell in love with country music, and I always knew I wanted to do something with it.”
But he says he also listened to punk rock by Simple Plan and blink 182 (hence the rock influence in his music) and he even calls Josh Groban and Michael Buble influences.
“I took some classical voice lessons back when I graduated high school, so I kind of had a little bit of that influence, also, on top of the country music,” he says.
And his voice is clearly a step above country’s mostly pedestrian male singers. He admits a comparison he gets frequently is Daughtry, the “American Idol” rocker with an operatic voice.
[Brown also auditioned for “American Idol” and made it to the Hollywood round twice – the second time making it into the Top 75 before being cut.]
“That’s not a bad compliment at all,” Brown says of Daughtry. “That’s kind of my thing – I put in a lot of work with actually singing and taking voice lessons.”
Brown is familiar with Reading, and has a strong connection. He says he was singing in a Nashville bar in 2019 when Ryan Smith, founder and board president of the Reading-based Imperium Management Services, “walked up to me and asked me to play a song.”
A year later, Brown says, he was asked to play one of Imperium’s events, “and now we kind of work together. Imperium sponsors me and we have this cool little relationship going on. … I’m thankful enough to have Imperium on my side.”
The company helps give him far more of a leg up than his last name, Brown says. But it’s hard to ignore how popular “Brown” has become among country artists, he says.
“It was actually kind of funny – a couple of years back, I did this festival with Kane Brown,” he says. “And there also was another duo at the time; their name was Brown and Gray, and Timmy Brown. It was kind of funny – three Browns that played the same show.”
TIMMY BROWN, with opening act Noah Gibney Trio, 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, Berks Art’s Bandshell Concert Series, Reading City Park, Washington and North 11th Streets. Free. Info: https://berksarts.org/index.php/bandshell-concert-series/