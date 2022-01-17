'By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.'
Denzel Washington delivers an awards-worthy performance in Joel Coen's "The Tragedy of Macbeth."
'Is this a dagger which I see before me? The handle toward my hand?'
"I had to say those lines, I had to remember them, and so I had to practice over and over and over and over and over and uh, and it was fun, you know, it, it felt like we were doing a play," Washington commented.
The film was shot in black and white, with Coen using extreme close-ups and framing.
"Joel is real specific about where the camera is and why. He's just a master and it makes the actor's job easy, you know, for for me anyway, it's just you know, just worry about myself and make sure I'm prepared and he'll take care of them," said Washington.
"It was just awesome to be able to add to the canon," commented actor Corey Hawkins who played Macduff. "There have been many different portrayals of Macduff on stage and on film, and to be able to offer this side of Macduff, this version. He represents the goodness in, in this play, he represents morality and all that is virtuous."