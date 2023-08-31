ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2023 Great Allentown Fair Queen was crowned Wednesday.
Kamryn Fink of Germansville received the honor.
Allison Emanuel, 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen, placed the crown on Fink's head.
