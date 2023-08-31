Kamryn Fink crowned Allentown Fair queen 8-30-23

 Kamryn Fink of Germansville is all smiles as she is crowned the 2023 Great Allentown Fair Queen by Allison Emanuel, 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen. Photo by Cheryl Urmy

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2023 Great Allentown Fair Queen was crowned Wednesday.

Kamryn Fink of Germansville received the honor.

Allison Emanuel, 2022 Great Allentown Fair Queen, placed the crown on Fink's head.