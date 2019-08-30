Amid the rides and games, farming still the backbone of Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - While the rides and entertainment may take the spotlight at the Great Allentown Fair, farming is still the backbone of the event.
4-H clubs are a big part of that. 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health. The goal is to teach leadership and life skills through agriculture.
The Hansley sisters of Mackenzie, Taylor and Dakota are finishing last minute primping for their prized possessions.
"Trying to make them look heavier, bigger boned I guess," 13 year old Mackenzie said.
Forget dogs and cats, for these sisters, cows are a girl's best friend.
"Cows are more personal, you can train them to be like a dog," 10 year old Dakota said.
The clan is carrying on their family's cattle showing and breeding legacy.
"They have a lot of responsibility. Up in the morning going out to the barn, doing their feeding. They're out in the tractors, working the field, in the barn pulling calves," said Mom Cathryn Hansley.
The trio is a part of 4-H.
"Showcase what they've learned throughout the year." said Kelly Weisner.
Weisner is the head of Lehigh County's 4-H and says the program teaches eight to 18 year olds the importance of agriculture, especially as much of it is getting paved over.
"The reality is less farmland to produce the food that the world and America needs to eat. So we are getting creative in doing more with less," she said.
For Mackenzie and her cow Sparkle, that means taking home a blue ribbon in the showmanship competition.
"Try and to keep them calm and stationary the whole time," she said, while Sparkle chimed in with a moo.
Taylor did win a blue ribbon too. Overall 4-H membership has decreased over the past 20 years but Weisner says over past few years they've seen an increase in the livestock and horse programs.
