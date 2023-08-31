ALLENTOWN, Pa. – This year, there's no shortage of food options at the Great Allentown Fair, with everything from tasty treats to filling meals and even bacon on a stick.
This year, 15 vendors are vying for the title of "best new fair food."
The competition is sizzling, with specialties ranging from bourbon cinnamon bacon on a stick to sugary, sweet apple dumplings.
"Oh boy, this is amazing," Richard Kelleher, of South Whitehall, said of the dumplings. "I come here every year for this."
He doesn't just come there every year; he comes night after night.
"I come Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and I have one of these," Kelleher said.
The dumplings must be good because Bissinger's Catering is the reigning champ. In fact, the homemade concession-maker won twice in recent years. The owners are hoping to top off this year with a win, too, with their rendition of a blueberry apple dumpling.
"Everything is made by hand in here. Lots of love," said Cheri Bissinger, an owner. "I make the blueberry sauce, and then, my husband and my daughter back for me in the trailer."
Still, the competition is stiff.
"The best fair food here?" said Richie Servty of Wilson. "I'd have to go with Pocono chips (Pocono Potato Chip Company). They are the best. They are loaded."
Every fairgoer seems to have a favorite.
"Favorite? Cheesesteak," said Tom Giamoni.
Giamoni's daughter, Emma, says doughnuts are her choice, though.
Nearby, Bacon on a Stick and Kou Kitchen are rivals but also friendly neighbors. One wants to take home the bacon with bourbon cinnamon 12-inch bacon.
"That really just came from thinking about breakfast and thinking about, you know, French toast pancakes, cinnamon on top with the maple syrup," explained Sawyer Koch, an employee.
Meantime, Kou's Kitchen put a savory sweet twist on spareribs.
"Everyone is so surprised," said Kou Taylor, one of the owners. "Peanut butter spareribs, and then, they're like, 'How do you do that?'"
Once the cook isn't busy feeding others, she plans to get herself funnel cake.
"I'm going to give myself a treat," Taylor said with a laugh. "Yes, we will after I'm done cooking all this good stuff."
Stuffed meatballs, peanut butter blast waffle sundaes, bao buns, iced coffee floats, Nashville hot chicken balls, Nilla nana delights, Brooklyn sausages, something called The Torpedo, zeppole, Mexican street corn, and tacos are also on the list of new menu options.
View the full list of vendors participating in the competition at the fair's website.
Be sure to look for the red diamond sign at participating locations and cast your ballot at any entrance gate, InFAIRmation booth or the Agri-Plex office.
If food's not your thing, there's plenty more to see and enjoy at the Great Allentown Fair.