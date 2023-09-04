ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Whether you're keeping cool with an umbrella or a fancy hat, one thing's for sure - the Great Allentown Fair sure picked a nice, hot day to go out with a bang, as folks walk the fine line between keeping cool and enjoying the famous fair.
Some of us are trying to check off those last-minute items we still haven't done, like catching a cool breeze at the top of the Ferris Wheel.
"I like going on the rides, but it's too hot, he doesn't want to go on," said fair attendee Mary.
Some were seeking refuge inside the Agri-plex building. I can tell you first-hand it felt amazing inside after running around in the heat.
You can find the best of the best in-shows, as well as many other vendors.
But even in the heat, many were not leaving until they get what they came here for.
"The food, definitely the food," said fairgoer Donna. "We got some chicken on a stick, we got some lemonade."
"Go down to Vince's and get some cheesesteaks," said fairgoer Scotty.
'We're kicking off the demolition derby at the end of the fair. So that's what we come for," said Donna Isapa, from Whitehall.