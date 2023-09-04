ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown fairgoers enjoyed the "Barnyard Olympics" on Sunday, competing in farm-themed events for different prizes.
Participants of all ages came decked out in their best costumes.
It kicks off with some animal-calling, not by the animals themselves but by the competitors.
Then it's time for the tractor pull, where participants use all their might to pull a tractor behind them.
Then onto the final event, the hay bale toss.
"There's different categories and adults can do it too," said Kamryn Fink, Allentown Fair queen. "The younger kids get smaller hay bales."
The winners in each category win a prize, and, of course, some Allentown Fair bragging rights.