ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're a little more than a week out from the Great Allentown Fair, but the city's big bash is already coming to life.
We spotted crews prepping the Allentown Fairgrounds Monday.
Bleacher seats, tarps, and barriers are starting to go up.
Vendors and entertainers are expected to start arriving this weekend.
"We've been prepping pretty much all month, but now we're really hunkering down, and cleaning up, cutting grass, trimming weeds, getting ready for the hundreds of thousands of visitors to come and visit the fairgrounds," said Jessica Ciecwisz, Marketing and Entertainment Manager at the Great Allentown Fair.
The festival runs Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.
This year's grandstand headliners are Styx with REO Speedwagon, Tyler Hubbard, Nelly, Yung Gravy, and Keith Urban.