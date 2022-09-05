ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Fairgoers were dodging rain showers on Monday at the Great Allentown Fair for the final day of fun.
Countless kids were seen taking in the atmosphere as well before school is back in full swing. Some kids were excited for the rides and the games but others wanted to see the animals.
"We love all of the agricultural stuff. Seeing all of the animals. I think that's really nice, to have that traditional fair feel. We love the rides and the food but the Ag part of it is fantastic for us too," says Arron Kelley while visiting the last day of the fair.
Everyone seems to have a different traditional fair favorite but one thing everyone can agree on, you can pass on the food.
"It smells so good here. We're very hungry for lunch," said one fairgoer.
During the 170th rendition of the Great Allentown fair an Allentown favorite is also giving it's final farewell.
"I came this year for the Brass Rail. That's what I came for, the last hurrah for them," said fairgoer Brian Reinart.