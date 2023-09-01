ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fair can't just be all fun all the time. We need a little competition to spice things up.
Fairgoers can watch a real-life three-day Iron Chef Competition inside Ag Hall.
"We're very competitive, we like to have fun," said Kalahari Resort Executive Chef Stacy Calles.
Local chefs from across our area go head-to-head with some of their most creative dishes.
"I go out, hunt down these new restaurants, visit them and try to incorporate their chefs and talked them into coming," said Pat Rice, Superintendent of Farm-to-Table cooking live stage.
Rice has been running it for years. She says each year the competition gets more and more popular with lots of chefs wanting to be a part of the fun.
Each chef is given a basket with locally grown produce. But it can't be that simple. There's plenty of crazy surprise ingredients thrown into the mix, too.
"Some have crunchy nuts mixed with fruit and vegetables, some granolas, some Vienna sausages," Rice said. "There's some strange items."
Each chef then presents their dish to a panel of judges and waits patiently to find out if they're moving on to the next round.
"It's a bragging right," Calles said.
The final round of the competition, where we'll hear who was crowned the ultimate Iron Chef, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m.