ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Around the country, Labor Day unofficially ends the summer. For many in the 69 News region, though, the last day of the Great Allentown Fair also lets us know it's time to head into the fall — even though Monday felt much more like a hot summer day than a precursor to colder months.
On the final day of the 171st Great Allentown Fair, people did everything they could to keep cool. Some walked around with mini fans and misters, others with rags to wipe the sweat off their faces.
Shirl D. Smith was keeping cool with an umbrella early Monday afternoon, while her husband, Scotty G. Smith, wore a gardening hat.
"We usually come out here to run into people, but I don't think too many people we know will be out here in the heat," Scotty G. Smith said.
69 News caught up with W. Kris Clayton, a stilt walker and juggler.
"Ninety-whatever degrees and the humidity," he said. "Yeah, it can be really rough."
That's especially the case when you're on stilts, like Clayton was for many hours Monday, though he says he took breaks often.
"At least I have the freedom of movement, you know, to play around and run around and talk to all these people," he said. "That's the fun part."
As time went on, the crowd picked up, despite the heat.
"We had a great showing today, so we were happy with the day," said Jessica Ciecwisc, marketing and entertainment manager for the fair.
Ciecwisc tells 69 News this 171st year of the Great Allentown Fair went without any rain. In addition, Monday's J&J Demolition Derby numbers beat last year's.
"I think what ends the fair for me is that crash of the car for the demolition derby because it's been such a tradition," Ciecwisc said.
For many, the demolition derby is not only crucial to closing out the fair, but it's a sign that summer's coming to an end.
"It's always kind of marked that end-of-summer tradition for me," said David Toolan, who lives in Allentown. "Just coming out here, seeing some wild rides, people crashing into each other."
"It smells exactly like burnt tires and oil," said Kallen Kerstetter, from Allentown. "That's a really good smell."
Since the derby tracks weren't the only part of the fair burning up on the final day of the fair, many people walked the fine line between keeping cool and enjoying it.
"I like going on the rides, but it's too hot. He doesn't want to go on," said fairgoer Mary Morris, from Northampton County. She was referring to her 7-year-old grandson, who drank a smoothie to try to stay cool.
Some sought refuge inside the fairgrounds' Agri-Plex building. It's where you could find the best-in-shows, as well as many other vendors.
As the fairgrounds cooled off later into the night, even more people could be found enjoying more of what the fair had to offer before it ended for the year.
"We're here for the for the fun," said Tihera Skinner, who brought her kids from Whitehall to the fair. "The laughs and the games and the memories."
Joshua Hesener, 12, from Bethlehem, said his favorite thing to do before the fair ends is eat funnel cake.
"We went on the Ferris wheel, and he let us bring this on," Hesener said, showing his plate with the powdered delicacy.
In fact, many listed the food as their favorite part of the fair.
"The food, definitely the food," said fairgoer Donna Isapa. "We got some chicken on a stick; we got some lemonade."
"I like the chips, the potato chips. I like the corn husks," Skinner said.
"Go down to Vince's and get some cheesesteaks," Scotty G. Smith said.