ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Out of all the competitions and attractions at the Allentown Fair, this one might be the cutest.
It's the Robinson Racing Pigs & Paddling Porkers. They've been entertaining festival goers for decades.
It's a show husband and wife Connie and Richard Burkhardt say they look forward to.
'When we saw it for the first time it was the first time I've ever seen anything like it," said Richard Burkhardt.
The idea was started in 1984 by Paul and Carlota Robinson.
Then after their passing in the late 90's, it was taken over by Randy & Sharon Ross, who have grown it to include The Paddling Porkers.
"They got little pigs, they got big pigs. It's just funny to watch them," said Connie Burkhardt, of Allentown.
Fairgoers gather in the stands, watching the little guys run around a track.
They then go for a swim through a small pool before getting back on the track to receive their well-earned treat.
"Its really cute and fun to watch."