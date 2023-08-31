ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Sitting on top of Mack, an 18-year-old Draft Clydesdale, it's easy to understand the animal has earned his ease, as he wasn't keen on moving much.
Max could have been sold for slaughter. Instead, he, along with dozens of other horses, donkeys, and mules were saved at auction by New Tripoli's Mountain View Horse Rescue, where horses are adopted out or become lifelong residents.
"Once you get the horses here and you see how scared some of them are coming from the auction and the connection he makes with some of them. It's just priceless," said longtime volunteer Rose Wertz.
Slaughtering horses in the U.S. is illegal. But selling and shipping them to Canada and Mexico, where roughly 100,000 are slaughtered each year, isn't.
Chris Calamari has donated part of her property to the rescue. She doesn't ride. Instead, she enjoys the view.
"There is nothing better in the morning than looking out and instead of seeing a green field seeing these guys in the pasture," she said.
From farm horsepower to fair manpower, a portion of what's bought at the Great Allentown Fair supports the animals in New Tripoli.
"We have 14 outside sausage, funnel cakes, fresh-squeezed orange and lemonade, smoothies," said Laurie Wuchter.
Wuchter is the founder of Mountain View and runs nearly two dozen Danny's Fine Foods stands at the fair.
She uses part of the fair proceeds for the non-profit, which costs more than $50,000 annually. Most of the funds are through donation.
Wuchter has been lobbying Congress for years to stop horse sales set for slaughter.
"They pack them into semi's and get no water. If they fall, they get trampled. They drive them to Mexico and don't stop," she said.
Back at the rescue, where the animals are free to roam, lie, or play, riding off into the sunset is a view well worth the price.