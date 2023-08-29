ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair kicks off Wednesday, and this year there's a new policy in place for beverage sales.
If you want soda, bottled water, or alcohol you can only buy it at a beverage tent run by the fair, and some vendors aren't happy about it. We talked with Chris Cocca, who owns Vince's Cheesesteaks, which has been coming to the fair for more than 40 years.
"If it's been on these grounds, we haven't missed it since 1977," said Cocca.
This year, the drink taps in his truck are dry.
"Last year we could only sell bottles, now this year we can't even do that. We can't sell any beverages at all," said Cocca.
Cocca said that's going to make things really inconvenient for his customers.
"You have to go down to the tent, run by the fair, and get in another line and all that other stuff. It's a major inconvenience for our customers," said Cocca.
He also said the ban on drink sales is cutting into his bottom line.
"I can no longer offer a combo and offset some of the rising prices of beef by being able to offer a soda at a discounted rate," said Cocca.
So we asked fair spokesperson Jessica Ciecwisz, why the change?
"It's a new program we put into place starting in 2019 that we took, we're going to be selling the bottled beverages this year," said Ciecwisz.
Ciecwisz said certain drinks will still be available from select vendors.
"Fresh-squeezed orangeade, fresh squeezed lemonade, slushies, root beer, all of that will be served and dispensed just how it has been the past 170 years. It's just the change of the regular fountain sodas," said Ciecwisz.
Ciecwisz said every vendor has had since 2019 to prepare for this change, but Cocca said, to him, it's still unfair.
"It's disappointing, it's disappointing. It doesn't matter how long it's been in the works, it doesn't make it the right decision," said Cocca.
The fair will have five drink tents located around the grounds, in addition to the stands selling specialty drinks like lemonade and root beer floats.