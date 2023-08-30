ALLENTOWN, Pa. – It's the moment some kids say they wait all year for — the first night of the Great Allentown Fair.
And it's not just for the little ones. Thousands of people packed the fairgrounds for food, rides, and the two classic rock powerhouses performing Wednesday night.
If you are little, you can hop on some rides, snuggle some baby goats and play as many games as your parents will pay for.
If you're an adult — and there were many at the fair Wednesday night — there were headlining acts, including Styx and REO Speedwagon, to enjoy.
Wednesday's opening night at the Great Allentown Fair looked and felt kind of like a Saturday.
"Really excited because we only get to come here like once a year," said Angela Gryms of Berks County.
The once-a-year event excites the little ones and brings out the inner child in the big ones, too.
"I kind of look forward to the concerts," said Aiden Hargraves, who goes to Wilson High School. "Kind of looking forward to the rides as well."
"I love that it's, you know, that it's still an old-fashioned county fair and that you can have the animals shown and the vegetables," said Jean Overstrom of New Tripoli.
"Allentown Fair, first night. REO, Styx. Great night out. Great weather," commented Jeff Ketz of Schnecksville.
"We're going to the concert tonight, so I love that, and I love all the fair food," added Overstrom.
Speaking of food, Ketz said, "I hope you're hungry. Come here and eat!"
There's all the fair food classics.
"Well, I always have a sausage and pepper sandwich and waffles and ice cream," said Overstrom.
Fries sizzle, root beer floats chill and new options draw lines.
The "best new food competition" pits new vendors against their new neighbors. Fairgoers get to select their favorites.
"We do the Bloomsburg Fair and the Schuylkill County Fair, and everyone's like, 'You should go to Allentown,' and we got a spot in, and we're so excited!" said Flor Gomez, owner of La Casita De Familia.
There are also rides, games and goat snuggling for $5.
"I'm happy," said 8-year-old Jayce Foss. "You can go on amazing ride and see cute animals."
The best part? There are still five more days.
Opening night admission is $5; regular admission is $10. Kids 12 and under are free.
Rides, games and food come at extra costs, but once you're in, admission includes an array of free concerts and events taking place throughout the fairgrounds.
There are cooking contests, pig races, magic on the farm, a trampoline show, stunts and more.
The full schedule of free events can be found on the fair's website.