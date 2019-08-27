The Great Allentown Fair opens Tuesday with 'Dollapaloosa'

Allentown Fair

Preview Night admission: A buck and a can

By:

Posted: Aug 27, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's just about time for the 2019 Great Allentown Fair.

Admission is only $1 for Tuesday's preview night if you bring a nonperishable canned item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and fairgoers can expect plenty of entertainment, food and fun.

WFMZ's Jaccii Farris was at the fairgrounds for a live report on 69 News at Noon.

