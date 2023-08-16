ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is preparing to welcomes thousands of visitors for concerts, rides, food and more.
The Lehigh Valley tradition will return August 30 – September 4, the unofficial end of summer Labor Day holiday.
Fair organizers are touting this year’s event as “Home Grown Fun!”
The Fair’s Guide and Map is posted online. It will also be handed out at all fair entrances.
Tickets are available for Styx / REO Speedwagon, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with special guest Matt Stell, Nelly with special guest Chingy, Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$, Keith Urban with special guest Carter Faith, and the J & J Demolition Derby.
Tickets for the shows range from $44-$129. The J & J Demolition Derby is $20 and $15 for kids 12 and under.
A list of free fair events can be found here.
For ways to purchase tickets, view show schedules, and more information on The Great Allentown Fair, visit AllentownFair.com.