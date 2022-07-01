KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Organizers are hoping the weather cooperates for the triumphant return of one of the most anticipated festivals in our area. The 73rd Kutztown Folk Festival is finally back in all its glory after the pandemic.
"It's back, I'm very excited, " said Eric Claypoole, of Claypoole Hex signs.
The oldest folk festival in America is back, and everyone involved can't wait for the gates to open on Saturday.
"It's just a really amazing celebration of our culture, our culture is very colorful. We have hex signs, anything and everything you can imagine," said Heather Zimmerman, organizer of the Festival.
Hex signs like the ones lovingly made by Eric Claypoole, and his dad before him.
"I'm looking forward to a great week. Hopefully the crowds come. I hope they will and hopefully it will be good weather and I'm looking forward to a lot of good food myself!" Claypoole said.
You can always count on some fantastic food at the festival, along with so many other crafts and demonstrations that you just couldn't get when everything was virtual during the pandemic.
Some of these vendors have been coming out here for more than 50 years and they say even though they did make some money when things were online the past two years, they can't wait to get out again with the people.
Being here in person is great, it's good to see the people back getting outside," Claypoole said.
The owners of George's Furniture say seeing their custom-made tables on the internet does not do them justice.
Being able to bring them to the festival again makes all the difference.
"It is because people can see, feel and touch and experience that and it makes a big impression, a big impression, so we'll be opening and closing our table all week and hopefully enjoying not too hot," said Juanita Horst of George's Furniture in Lancaster County.
But no matter the weather, most people say, they're just grateful to be back.
The Kutztown Folk Festival starts Saturday and goes until the 10th. It's open daily from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Tickets are $16 for adults and $6 for kids ages 13 to 17. Kids 12 and under get in free.
The Kutztown Folk Festival posted on Facebook saying Kutztown residents will get in free from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. daily with picture identification.