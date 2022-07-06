KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Inside Kim's Whims Creepy Little Dolls at the Kutztown Folk Festival, you will find many different dolls, from cats to Santa Claus.
Kim Grasso is the creator behind each one. It is a passion that started when she was a kid in upstate New York.
"It was more so I would have something to give, you know I was too little to go to the store and buy something," said Grasso.
So, where did the name Creepy Little Dolls come from?
"Well, my son used to help me. He is now 30, but when he was about 10, he would help me stuff and stain them and he goes 'mom they're creepy, they're just creepy little dolls.' A little light went on and I said I think you have something there," said Grasso.
The dolls take hours to make with fabric and Grasso said they are always evolving.
"As I'm sowing, I get new ideas, so it's always a work in progress," said Grasso.
Now in Grasso's fourth year at the festival, the dolls keep bringing the smiles out in the borough she now calls home.
"It's wonderful. I see a lot of familiar faces, a lot of out of towners come in and they're a lot of fun to talk to."