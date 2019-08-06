 
Musikfest

2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Performers and food vendors aren't the only people helping Musikfest run like a well-oiled machine. The festival needs volunteers, lots of them. 

500 volunteers help with the festival, and a pair of sisters have been chipping in since day one.

36 years for one and 35 for the other. The women work at the beverage tent serving up Coca-Cola products, but this year a lot of people have also been asking for a Pepsi.

Alice and Sue Schmidli work at the Coca-Cola beverage tent on the north side by Festplatz. Alice is the more experienced of the two because she has been volunteering for 36 years.

"Started in year one at the Sun Inn, we volunteered, it was small. I never dreamed it was going to be huge," Alice said.

Sue has been at the festival 35 years because she missed a year due to illness. The two are always together, and this year they have a question for people at the festival.

"We tell them would you like a Pepsi instead of a Coke. Some people come up and say let me have a Pepsi," Sue said.

Pepsi is a lab cross the ladies are training to be a service dog.

It's their 16th dog they've brought to the festival. It's all part of the training to get the dog used to loud noises and crowds.

"We have to give them a lot of exposure, that's what makes them to be a good guide dog," Sue said.

Pepsi has also been a hit with the volunteers and anyone else coming to the booth for a drink.

The ladies say it's all part of the festing fun, and it's fun they want to have for a long time.

