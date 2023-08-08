BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Many agree Musikfest would not be what it is without its countless volunteers.
From beer to tickets and organizing equipment, the volunteers don't miss a beat.
69 News is told twelve of them have been volunteering at every Musikfest for the last 40 years.
"Every Musikfest," said Judy Yuhas, one of Musikfest's 40-year volunteers. "In the last 20 some-years, I do every day, double shift."
Now, she's a stage manager.
Paul Fistner is a site supervisor.
"Anything and everything," said Fistner.
He's been giving his time since that very first mug, too.
"We were kind of on a wing and a prayer. I jokingly say we were as organized as a church picnic," said Fistner. "We knew where we wanted to be at the end of the day. We knew what kind of party we wanted to throw."
"To think that we were here from the very beginning….who would have guessed that it would have blossomed into this?" Yuhas said. "It went kaboom."
It did, inspiring new generations of festers.
"I was a huge Musikfest nerd when I was a kid," said Cory Stevens, the volunteer program manager at ArtsQuest. "Loved coming here every summer."
Stevens now manages all the volunteers.
"We are always looking for volunteers to help us…artsquest.com/volunteer," said Stevens.
"It's hard work but it's a labor of love," said Fistner. "I get so much more back than I put in."
That includes lifelong friendships.
"We didn't know each other before all this. ArtsQuest people, Musikfest people...we are a family," said Yuhas. "Come join our family."
The crew works together through the ups and downs.
"It's a dream come true to be standing here and playing a small part in keeping it going for the next 40 years," said Stevens.
"I often joke that volunteering at Musikfest has become a big part of who I am, and what I mean by that... my closest friends are Musikfest buddies," said Fistner. "When it stops being fun, I'm going to stop doing it, and I'm still having a ball so to me, the end is nowhere in sight."
"My favorite thing of Musikfest in 40 years is meeting Aaron Neville and the Neville Brothers...My goal is to still be here for our 50th anniversary, but I'll be 91," Yuhas said with a laugh.
People give well beyond the ten days of the festival. Some of the volunteers are on planning committees all year long.