Visit 69 Newsplatz on Spring Street, located between Wells Fargo Festplatz and T-Mobile Plaza Tropical at Musikfest 2021. While you're there, experience what it's like to be a TV meteorologist with our "green screen". Record a video of yourself, family or friends giving the weather forecast, upload it to WFMZ.com and you might see yourself during one of our newscasts.
69Newsplatz at Musikfest
69 News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
82°
Sunny
- Humidity: 69%
- Cloud Coverage:28%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:09:36 AM
- Sunset: 08:03:15 PM
Today
Hazy, hot, and humid. Heat index as high as 105 to 110 degrees.
Tonight
An evening t-storm, then partly cloudy and muggy.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and hazy sunshine and continued very hot and humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Heat index up to 105 degrees.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lancaster man charged with homicide after police find head in freezer
- Philadelphia brings back mask mandate. Could the Lehigh Valley follow suit?
- Woman gets 5-10 years in prison in death of newborn son
- Excessive heat through Friday, feeling close to 110°
- PennEast Pipeline dropping eminent domain proceedings against 70 Pa. property owners
- Classic automobile show coming back to the Lehigh Valley
- Musikfest offers variety of authentic, unique foods
- Musikfest temporarily suspends activities due to weather
- Pennsylvania officials warn of increased prevalence of ticks
- New community health center opens in Bethlehem
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Announces New Partnership Deal With Pro Bowl Quarterback, NFL Player Of The Year And Philadelphia Eagles Hall Of Famer Ron "Jaws" Jaworski
- By Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
-
sponsored
- By ShardSecure
-