BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Has it already been eight days? Musikfest is about to head into its final two days, and, of course, its grand finale. But before we hear the fest's swan song, there's still a lot to look forward to over the weekend.
"Whether it's rock, blues, jazz, whatever you're looking for, it's here at Musikfest this weekend," Patrick Brogan, Chief Programming Officer for ArtsQuest, said.
Many are looking forward to the grand finale on Sunday with Train. The band will play with Better than Ezra on the Wind Creek Steel Stage.
"What a great way to go out on Sunday night," Brogan said.
Maren Morris, "one of the leading voices in music today," will also play Sunday.
With something for everyone, everyone has their favorite.
"I'm going to be going to the Wheatus show and just enjoying Musikfest on a beautiful Friday night," Kyle Hughes, from Bethlehem, said.
Also playing: bands local to the Commonwealth.
"We're going to hang out to see Amish Outlaws in a bit," Joe Simmons, who lives in Bethlehem, said.
Amish Outlaws, from Lancaster, were playing on Friday night.
"A fun party band, they do a lot of great covers, they do a lot of great mashups," Brogan said.
And on Saturday, the Bastard Bearded Irishmen from Pittsburgh will play.
"First year I came, we saw them play," Dawson Muth, from Westchester, said. "They just rocked out, it was my favorite memory since."
"All weekend long, we have Igor and the Red Elvises in, a favorite at Musikfest," Brogan said. "Craig Thatcher band on Sunday night."
But with all that music to look forward to, there's even more activities all around us. Including fun for kids.
"Our community craft festival event, which is the Martin Guitar artist paintings," Brogan said.
And who can forget: the food.
"Of course, the Aw Shucks corn over there," Hughes said. "Aw Shucks is the staple of Musikfest."
"Definitely looking forward to enjoying the food," Simmons said. "I try to hit as many spots as I can."
It will all come to a close with fireworks Sunday night.
Brogan adds, the famous Musikfest mugs are selling out, so if you are coming out this weekend and still want one, you should get it soon.