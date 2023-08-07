BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "Working in the Lehigh Valley, trying to earn a dollar," sang folk singer Dave Fry.
Fry has earned his Musikfest street cred. He's performed all 40 years.
"It's hometown. I mean, that's, that's the cool thing is that it started out of nothing," he said.
118 live performances on six stages in 1984 has grown to more than 500 live shows, across 16 stages today.
"If you could have any one act you've never had, who would that be?" I asked ArtsQuest President Kassie Hilgert.
"Taylor Swift with Pink," she said.
Hilgert takes pride that 99% of the festival has remained true to its core.
"I think it's still remarkable about Musikfest is the admission is the same as 40 years ago and no one has that, it's free today as it was back in 1984," she said.
Free shows that helped propel the careers of bands like Michigan-based The Accidentals, now headlining their own shows.
"Musikfest feels international and very big, but at the same time, very condensed and like you can catch everything you're trying to catch. It's really fun," said founding member Sav Busit.
From the start 69 News has covered it all, especially in 1994, at the time the festival's wettest year. Several shows were cancelled.
In 1995 attendance hit a million for the first time.
In 2011 the heart of the festival moved to the south side. In 2020 the pandemic didn't silence the sound, as Musikfest went virtual.
Through it all the festival continues to strike the right chord with artists and the public alike.
"It gave me the opportunity to play in front of a friendly, hometown, sophisticated listening audience," Fry said.