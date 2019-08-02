 
Musikfest

ArtsQuest aiming to make Musikfest as interactive as possible

Posted: Aug 02, 2019 06:50 PM EDT

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Chain Smokers will be on the main stage Friday night. But there's more to do than just jam out. You can get creative, too. 

ArtsQuest says it wants to make Musikfest as interactive as possible, so there are things people of all ages can do.

Some things are in the moment, while others will last a lifetime.

Prizmatica is a series of eight-foot prisms on the North and South side that are just begging you to give them a spin.

"Sit on them play with them capture them to take selfie's with them," Stacie Brennan, ArtsQuest Director of Visual Arts, said.

"But definitely get them moving and it's fun with multiple people are spinning multiple prisms at one time so it's really collaborative which is fun too," she said.

Fun has always been the name of the game at Musikfest. The creative offerings are at an all time high this year.

For families there is the Crayola Cray-a-tivity tent, with daily stories and crafts to take home and stick on your fridge.

And in case someone needs to take a disco nap or a super cool snap, crawl inside Kaleidescope Chamber created by the ArtsQuest Glass Studio.

"It's about an eight-foot cage that has different colored glass on the outside of it so that when you go inside of it it looks like a kaleidoscope so we call it the kaleidoscope chamber," Brennan said.

If you want to spark the artist inside you can make some glass art.

Artisan Dan Getz and the ArtsQuest glassmaking crew will instruct you on how to make your very own jellyfish paperweight.

The Musikfest folks say it's just one of the many things to bring your imagination alive.

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 3rd, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Sunday, August 4th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Saturday, August 10th, 2019

