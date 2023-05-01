BETHLEHEM, Pa. - ArtsQuest has revealed another headliner for this year's Musikfest.
G-Eazy will perform on the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza on Saturday, Aug. 5, the organization said Monday.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 5, at Musikfest.org. Tickets cost between $20-$69.
The multi-platinum rapper and producer has performed on shows including "Saturday Night Live," "MTV Video Music Awards," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
In 2021, he released his fourth studio album, "These Things Happen Too," as a sequel to his debut LP, "These Things Happen."