We're heading into the final weekend of Musikfest, and the weather might make these days the best yet.
There are plenty of performances and activities for families to enjoy.
69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Shayna Super, programming manager for ArtsQuest, about all there is to do.
There are tickets for the main stage shows still available for this weekend.
"But we also have the Levitt Pavilion, the Town Square, the Musikfest Cafe, and our cinemas active," Super said.
Fireworks will close out the event on Sunday night. Super said the Levitt Pavilion lawn is a great space to watch the display around 10 p.m.
And when the festival winds down, ArtsQuest says it is looking ahead to its next lineup of events.
"We still have so much activity going on through the rest of the summer and into the early fall," Super said. "We have our Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks series, it's our free concert series."
Then there's Oktoberfest, and even once it starts to get cold, there's free programming inside into the winter.
"Once that (Musikfest) main stage comes down, our operations team will already be planning to get those Christkindlmarkt tents up," Super said.
Musikfest hours and a full schedule of events are available online.