BETHELHEM, Pa. - The wait will soon be over to find out how one of the Lehigh Valley's summer staples will work this year.
ArtsQuest and the City of Bethlehem are set to announce plans for Musikfest 2020 Wednesday afternoon.
A virtual news conference, including Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez, ArtsQuest officials and more, will follow the announcement.
Watch the announcement live here on WFMZ.com starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
ArtsQuest officials have said there will be a Musikfest this year, but it may take on a different format.
In the governor's least-restrictive "green" reopening phase, gatherings are still limited to 250 people. The Lehigh Valley is still in the yellow phase, and officials haven't said when the area can go green.