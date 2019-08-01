Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest

Here is your chance to meet TV star Barry Williams, best known as Greg Brady from the classic show "The Brady Bunch". Barry Williams will be on hand for photos and signatures SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd from 2PM to 6PM at the 69Newsplatz tent, located on the North side of Bethlehem at the corner of Spring and Main Street.

"The Brady Bunch can be seen on WFMZ's sister station MeTV2, Sunday's from 12PM to 2PM.

While you're there, experience what it is like to be a news anchor at our 69Newsplatz TV Studio.