Meet The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams at Musikfest
Saturday 2 to 6 p.m. at 69Newsplatz
Here is your chance to meet TV star Barry Williams, best known as Greg Brady from the classic show "The Brady Bunch". Barry Williams will be on hand for photos and signatures SATURDAY, AUGUST 3rd from 2PM to 6PM at the 69Newsplatz tent, located on the North side of Bethlehem at the corner of Spring and Main Street.
"The Brady Bunch can be seen on WFMZ's sister station MeTV2, Sunday's from 12PM to 2PM.
While you're there, experience what it is like to be a news anchor at our 69Newsplatz TV Studio.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Entertainment Headlines
It's August and that means it's time for Musikfest, the nation's largest free music festival.Read More »
Dems' second night debate drew 11.3 million viewers on TV, onlineCopyright 2019 CNN
The reality shows and dramas on broadcast TV couldn't even come close to matching the Democratic debate on CNN on Wednesday night.Read More »
The many shades of Patrick Swayze are revealed through interviews with his friends and co-stars in the upcoming documentary "I Am Patrick Swayze."Read More »
American rapper A$AP Rocky appealed for "justice" at his assault trial in Sweden on Thursday and testified that he had acted in self-defense during a "scary" June street fight.Read More »
Jerry Garcia remembered on birthdayCLender/Wikimedia
There was a "Ripple" of birthday love for Jerry Garcia across social media Thursday.Read More »
Elizabeth Taylor's 'Green Goddess' Rolls-Royce for saleGuernsey's via CNN
Synonymous with Hollywood glamor and style, Elizabeth Taylor's life off-screen became as famed as her on-screen exploits. Now, the Oscar-winning star's custom-built convertible car, nicknamed "the Green Goddess" is expected to fetch up to $2 million at a New York auction.Read More »
It didn't seem like an auspicious purchase at the time: a discarded library book bought for £1 (about $1.20) at a rummage sale, one of a handful picked up to read on vacation.Read More »
Dwayne Johnson still trying to save Hawaiian volcanoAlexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has said he's not joining the 2020 race for the White House, but he still sounds like he'd be a great candidate.Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Entertainment News
-
- Dems' second night debate drew 11.3 million viewers on TV, online
- Patrick Swayze remembered in 'I Am Patrick Swayze' trailer
- A$AP Rocky says he was 'scared' in assault trial testimony
- Jerry Garcia remembered on birthday
- Elizabeth Taylor's 'Green Goddess' Rolls-Royce for sale
- Rare first edition Harry Potter book sells for $34,500 at auction
- Dwayne Johnson still trying to save Hawaiian volcano
More Entertainment News
-
- We are one step closer to a 'Zoey 101' reunion
- Mayim Bialik shares powerful moment against hate
- Judge rules on motions in Smollett case
- Harold Prince -- who won more Tonys than anyone -- has died
- Woodstock 50 festival canceled
- Dollar General's new beauty brand goes viral
- Mario Lopez apologizes for 'ignorant' comments about kids' gender identity
- Meghan launching workwear collection for charity
- Grant Thompson, YouTube star, dies in paragliding accident
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
In case you missed it...
Latest From The Newsroom
- Western New Jersey - NJ law gives option for terminally ill patients to end their life
- Lehigh Valley - Nearly 30 officers take part in active shooter training at Saucon Valley Middle School
- Southeastern PA - 2 arrested, 2 wanted in March shooting death of man in Pottstown
- Updated Lehigh Valley - Northampton County exec calls corrections arbitration a win
- Berks - Berks County Community Foundation awarding $45k in grants to Penn Street Arts program