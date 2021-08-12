BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Every day, people go to Musikfest without realizing what goes on once they go home.
It's a huge undertaking, and to put it in perspective, vendors are given nearly a week to set up even before Musikfest begins.
For many, it's a long process and takes a ton of people to get it all in place.
After setup, most vendors need to cater to their stands early every morning.
As a night of Musikfest comes to an end, another day begins in Bethlehem.
"We are setting down chairs for everyone later to come so they have a good time," said Anna Petke, volunteer.
So, what really happens between the lights shutting off just before midnight and the sun coming up the next morning?
Some volunteers have the task of essentially breaking it all down, to then put everything back up by noon.
"We are working together. Once we are done with a certain spot, we move on to the next so we can get done as quick as possible," Petke said.
Organizers of the annual festival say the turnout has been huge, meaning more people, more sales, and with that, more turnover.
"It's mostly just get it in, get it done and get out of everybody's way," said Kyle Follweiler, who sells Leiby's ice cream.
Follweiler was packing in the latest shipment of ice cream Thursday morning. Vendors have every morning until 11 a.m. to get situated for the new day, so it's a process they have nailed down.
"You need reliable stuff, because we are hauling ice cream from here. Tamaqua is about an hour and a half," he said.
He says he's thankful it's only ice cream, commending other vendors who may have a larger undertaking.
"It's a lot of work. I usually get here around 9 a.m. just to start getting everything hot and ready to go," said Christie Vymazal, owner of the Flying V.
She says even in the Flying V's fourth year, it takes five days to set up for the start of Musikfest. But, she says they're ready for anything that comes their way.
"We always wanna make sure we are ready to go so if something does happen, then we have a little but of extra time so we can open up on time," Vymazal said.
Musikfest is open every day through Sunday night.