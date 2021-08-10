BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds of volunteers are working behind the scenes to make Musikfest possible after a year with no music.
During the week, you'll see a tons of colored Musikfest shirts. The blue shirts represent the ArtsQuest team working hard to make this all possible.
You'll also see green shirts, and those are volunteers using their time to help keep the show running as smoothly as it has.
Mary Lou has been volunteering for Musikfest since 1984. So 37 years later, why?
"Because I love it," said Mary Lou Straka.
So that's the short answer, but with the memories she's created over the years, she says she could talk for days.
"Because of the camaraderie, lots of nice people that I have met and become friends with. That's really why I do it. It's fun, but it's the people," she said. "There's 12 of us left from 1984, and we still are all a little happy family, which is nice."
For each Musikfest, there are roughly 1,000 volunteers over the 10 days event.
"I think it's so successful because of the volunteers. They make it," Straka said.
There's a job for everyone, from ticket-takers, to drink pourers, to serving breakfast for staff, like Mary Lou, in the ArtsQuest building.
"Let's put it this way, if I wasn't doing this, I would be sitting home, and I don't want to do that," Straka said.
She says it's all about giving back during the community's largest annual event.
And for the rest of the week, you'll continue to see many of them sporting bright green shirts as they help put on another successful 'fest.
"People will come over to you and say thank you for volunteering, so that makes you feel good, that they appreciate you, so that's a nice thing," Straka said.
Organizers say they're still in need of volunteers toward the end of the week, so if you're interested in helping out, it's not too late.
They also say there are plenty of other events throughout the year that need volunteers.