Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With a record attendance at Musikfest this year, and most people were on their best behavior.
Bethlehem police say they made 38 arrests during the 11-day festival.
Twenty-six of those were for public drunkenness, while others were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, police said in a news release.
The average number of Musikfest arrests is 45.
Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to other incidents in Musikfest, including lost children and adults, minor arguments and medical calls.
More than 1.2 million people attended the 2019 'Fest, topping the previous record of 1,196,000 set in 2017, according to ArtsQuest.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Entertainment Headlines
One would imagine that as the screenwriting duo of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely began to tackle their sixth and, for now at least, final film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Avengers: Endgame," they would've walked into the assignment with all the swagger of Tony Stark, or the resolute righteousness of Steve Rogers.Read More »
Jay-Z's Roc Nation and the NFL announced Tuesday that they have entered into a multiyear partnership "to enhance the NFL's live game experiences and to amplify the league's social justice efforts," according to NFL.com.Read More »
Tarantino defends depiction of Bruce Lee in new filmPhoto by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Quentin Tarantino has come under fire for the depiction of martial arts legend Bruce Lee in his new film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."Read More »
Todd and Julie Chrisley indicted on tax evasion chargesTommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were indicted on Tuesday by a grand jury on tax evasion charges by the Northern District of Georgia.Read More »
'Dark Crystal' prequel series gets new trailerKevin Baker/Netflix
At the end of this month, a new chapter will be added to "The Dark Crystal" story beloved by many.Read More »
CBS and Viacom reunite in mergerWikimedia
CBS and Viacom are merging to become ViacomCBS Inc., they announced Tuesday.Read More »
The Philadelphia Orchestra has rescinded an invitation to have opera legend Placido Domingo appear at its opening night concert after an Associated Press story revealed numerous sexual harassment accusations against him.Read More »
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to perform at VMAsGetty Images
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, along with Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Rosalía, MTV has announced.Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Entertainment News
-
- Jay-Z's Roc Nation, NFL join forces for music and social justice
- Tarantino defends depiction of Bruce Lee in new film
- Todd and Julie Chrisley indicted on tax evasion charges
- 'Dark Crystal' prequel series gets new trailer
- CBS and Viacom reunite in merger
- Philly Orchestra rescinds invitation to Placido Domingo
- Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to perform at VMAs
More Entertainment News
-
- LA Opera to investigate allegations against Placido Domingo
- Liam Hemsworth wishes Miley Cyrus well after split
- Alanis Morissette announces birth of her third child
- Apple releases first look at star-powered drama 'The Morning Show'
- Janet Jackson superfan gets surprise of his life
- People keep stealing 'Old Town Road' signs
- Whitney Cummings shuts down efforts to extort her over photo
- George Takei's real-life internment informs ‘The Terror: Infamy'
- Bode Miller and wife Morgan expecting twins
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
In case you missed it...
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Musikfest - Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019
- Updated Berks - Exeter Township school board honors family after 3 killed in North Carolina crash
- Berks - Police stepping up DUI enforcement through Labor Day in Berks
- Updated Lehigh Valley - Waffle Mamas offer waffles as you've never seen before
- Updated Lehigh Valley - Easton-area music journalist releasing new book on eve of Woodstock's 50th anniversary