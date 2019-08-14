Bethlehem Police: 38 arrests made at Musikfest in 2019

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - With a record attendance at Musikfest this year, and most people were on their best behavior.

Bethlehem police say they made 38 arrests during the 11-day festival.

Twenty-six of those were for public drunkenness, while others were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment, police said in a news release.

The average number of Musikfest arrests is 45.

Police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to other incidents in Musikfest, including lost children and adults, minor arguments and medical calls.

More than 1.2 million people attended the 2019 'Fest, topping the previous record of 1,196,000 set in 2017, according to ArtsQuest.