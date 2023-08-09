BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On Musikfest's Northside vendors have something for everyone, including clothing, jewelry, and tchotchkes.
Kristyn Gittelman is busy customizing her busy boxes for kids with names and designs.
"It's a chalkboard on the front, a dry erase board on the back," said Gittelman. "It comes with charcoal, crayons, and coloring activity and a microfiber eraser cloth."
Also customizing the Musikfest shopping experience is Mr. AlaniJ caricatures.
"We do speed caricatures. We could draw you in like two minutes black and white may be a little faster," said artist Andre Bland.
Bland says sometimes people time him. His most recent record is :28, but he says he likes to take his time and visit with the customers.
"They're all super friendly," said Bland.
If you are into the spicier side of things, check out Casa De Jorge Salsa.
"I make about 37 flavors of gourmet salsa and three flavors of agave mustard," said Salsa Guy Geroge Gilreath.
Gilreath says in addition to being profitable, Musikfest gives him a chance to chat face to face with his customers.
And speaking of spicy, there's also a spicy language pottery stand.
"It is very spicy yes which seems to be going down very well with a clientele of Musikfest," said artist John Hedges.
Hedges says while many of his works have sayings that are off color, some of his more commercial works can be found in the collections of people like Prince Charles.
Hedges says festivals like Musikfest are huge moneymakers.
His fellow vendors agree, saying the foot traffic is generating sales, and that's music to their ears.