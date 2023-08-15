BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The numbers are in... 1,330,000 people visited Musikfest this year to celebrate the 40th year.
Musikfest 2023 is the country’s largest non-gated music festival. This year the festival broke attendance records over the 11 days and night.
“The biggest news for Musikfest 2023 is of course record-setting attendance numbers,” commented Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest. “1,330,000 people from 46 states (including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico) and ten countries (including Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Senegal, Sweden and The United Kingdom), all attended."
The event included just over 1,0000 Musikfest volunteers.
Musical Performances
Musikfest welcomed 457 performers from 26 states and eight countries, including Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Germany, Mexico, Spain, Senegal and The United Kingdom.
50,000 tickets were sold for eleven ticketed headliner shows that took to the Wind Creek Steel Stage, with 26 bands in total playing there.
Additionally, there were 88 free street performances, organizers say.
Food Vendors
There were a total number of 40 official food vendors at this year’s Musikfest, of which nine were new this year to the festival.
Looking forward
Over the next couple of years, the ArtsQuest campus will evolve as a new, state-of-the-art cultural center and a larger events center will be built, said ArtsQuest representatives.