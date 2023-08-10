BETHLEHEM, Pa. — We're about a week in to Musikfest, but as always, beats and tunes aren't the only thing that surround you, when visiting SteelStacks in Bethlehem. There's also that famous poster art, each year, very different from the last.
At Musikfest, it's all around us.
"I love the music," Emilia Policare, from Bethlehem, said. "I come for the music."
Yes, the music. But also, the art! Each year, organizers pick a new local artist to draw that poster art. And you see it everywhere.
"The mugs, the program books, all the merchandise," Lisa Harms, Senior Director of Visual Arts & Education for ArtsQuest, said.
For each of the last 40 years, new artwork means a new mug.
"It's the first thing," Jake Hvizda, from Salisbury Township, said. "Come here, get the mug."
And it's common practice for many fest-goers to get a new one each year.
"I have three," Policare said.
"I think I have five or six." Ashley Thomas, from Bethlehem, said.
"Three," Jennie Healey, also from Bethlehem, said.
And now that the poster art has finally debuted at this year's Musikfest, folks are singing its praise.
"I like the different," Thomas said, "it almost seems more modern."
"We've had a really positive reaction to this year's mural design," Harms said. "I think a lot of that is because it is representative of the festival spirit and the energy that Musikfest brings to this community."
On this year's poster art, you'll likely recognize familiar things, like the Bethlehem star and those SteelStacks — in bright pink.
You'll also see something a little less familiar to some:
"I like this dragon guy," Policare said. "I don't know what that is. I have no idea."
"The character," Thomas said. "I don't know what it means, but I really like the difference,"
Back in December, the artists — made up of a family going by the group name, "Maltas Con Leche" — explained the poster to 69 News.
Rafael Menendez created the design along with four of his children. He said that character front and center is wearing a vejigante mask.
"Very common in Caribbean countries, Central America, South America," Menendez said. "Origins all the way from Spain, but all of our cultures have it. Haitians, everybody has a version of this and it's usually seen in parties."
"I was really drawn to this thing," Hvizda said. "Whatever it is, I don't know. But it looks like a party. So I like it."
Maltas Con Leche will be doing a poster signing this Sunday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Musikfest. Organizers say you can find the artwork hanging in ArtsQuest for the next few months.
For Musikfest's schedule, head here.