BETHLEHEM, Pa. - While many are heading to Bethlehem this week to hear music, they also have the chance to enjoy comedy.
Since 2011, comedians have been traveling from all across the East Coast to make audiences laugh at Musikfest.
"I think everybody knows Musikfest for music because it's in the name, and it's been around longer. The last couple of years, they've also added comedy as an option," said comedian Glen Tickle.
Tickle grew up in the area and has been doing shows at the festival for several years now.
"This is kind of been a big deal for a lot of us growing up. This was always the big event of the summer, so to get to come back as a performer, even though you don't necessarily have any musical ability, it feels like a nice little treat," said Tickle.
Tickle performed last weekend in the Icehouse building, and at an improv show at SteelStacks.
"It's the last event of the night, and comics are kind of making up stand-up jokes based on prompts from the audience. Those always get a little buck-wild, but it's always a fun time," said Tickle.
Programming Director Ryan Hill said having comedy at the festival provides something for everyone.
"Musikfest being the size it is, we want to have variety, we want to have a breadth of programming that people feel like they can get a unique experience that when they come here and they spend some time," said Hill.
Tickle said that even means jokes for the kids.
"Saturday at 4:30 is a family-friendly show, so if you have kids and you want to have them experience comedy, where you don't have to be too worried about what any of the comics are going to talk about, I highly recommend that one," said Tickle.
The comedy shows are at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Icehouse, and the family friendly show is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. At 8 p.m. Thursday, national comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be performing at the Wind Creek Stage.