 
Musikfest

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 06:36 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 06:37 PM EDT

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some come for the music, some for the beer or the food. Others come for the competition.

Breese Devinney and Nick Berg are literally fired up for Musikfest.

"Playing with fire, it's a whole lot of fun," Breese said.

Each day a different two-person team gets behind the torches to make pieces to drink out of in the HotShotz Competition.

"They can either make a set of shot glasses, both collaboratively go in on one nice drinking vessel," said Dan Getz.

"They will have six hours."

Everyone wants to win. "Stiff competition for sure," Breese said.

There are prizes of course. Sponsor judges and online voting will determine who wins.

