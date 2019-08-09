Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some come for the music, some for the beer or the food. Others come for the competition.
Breese Devinney and Nick Berg are literally fired up for Musikfest.
"Playing with fire, it's a whole lot of fun," Breese said.
Each day a different two-person team gets behind the torches to make pieces to drink out of in the HotShotz Competition.
"They can either make a set of shot glasses, both collaboratively go in on one nice drinking vessel," said Dan Getz.
"They will have six hours."
Everyone wants to win. "Stiff competition for sure," Breese said.
There are prizes of course. Sponsor judges and online voting will determine who wins.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Entertainment Headlines
Ron Burgundy hits six late-night showsGetty Images via CNN
Will Ferrell's "Anchorman" alter ego Ron Burgundy pulled off a late-night takeover, hitting "Conan," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "The Late Late Show," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in one night.Read More »
How Dax embarrassed Kristen Bell in front of Jay-Z and BeyoncéPhoto by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's plan to become besties with fellow celebrity couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé didn't exactly work out.Read More »
When it comes to Taylor Swift's love story, you need to calm down.Read More »
Ricky Martin shares photo of daughterricky_martin/Instagram via CNN
Ricky Martin is showing off his beautiful baby girl.Read More »
Simone Biles is tougher than nails.Read More »
'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' brings spooky spin to horrorGeorge Kraychyk/CBS Films
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark" is a sort of welcome throwback, a horror movie cleverly designed to be more spooky than truly grisly. That leaves it, however, in a bit of a no-man's land, as this PG-13-rated film is still too scary for the tweens that might be drawn to the challenge and not jarring enough for older horror buffs accustomed to far worse.Read More »
We may not be getting a "Friends" reunion anytime soon, but the band is still getting back together.Read More »
Sex abuse case against Cuba Gooding Jr. will proceedFrederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The sex abuse case against Cuba Gooding Jr. can go forward after a New York judge threw out a motion to dismiss the case, according to court documents.Read More »
This Week's Circulars
Entertainment News
-
- How Dax embarrassed Kristen Bell in front of Jay-Z and Beyoncé
- Taylor Swift's lyrics spark speculation of engagement
- Ricky Martin shares photo of daughter
- Weekend sports lineup: US Gymnastics Championships, NFL preseason
- 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' brings spooky spin to horror
- Lego celebrates 'Friends' 25th anniversary with Central Perk set
- Sex abuse case against Cuba Gooding Jr. will proceed
More Entertainment News
-
- Taylor Swift opens up about rifts with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry
- White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' movie site
- Out and About: Musikfest and much more
- Time's cover lists 253 US cities that have seen a mass shooting this year
- Darth Vader hot air balloon floats over English city
- Actor Danny Trejo saves trapped baby from overturned car
- World's most beautiful castles
- Willie Nelson will resume tour in September after canceling shows due to breathing problem
- Taylor Swift to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
In case you missed it...
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley - Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine
- Musikfest - Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down
- Lehigh Valley - 4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222
- Lehigh Valley - Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels
- Lehigh Valley - Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes