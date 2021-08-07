Did we see you or your friends at Musikfest last night?
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
76°
Sunny
- Humidity: 69%
- Cloud Coverage:72%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 06:04:48 AM
- Sunset: 08:09:34 PM
Today
Partly then mostly cloudy with a late day spotty shower possible, mainly south of the Lehigh Valley.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and rather humid with a few showers and a thunderstorm, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. Steadier rain closer to the shore.
Tomorrow
A mix of clouds and sunshine, warm, and humid with a shower or thunderstorm possible, but most of the day looks dry.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Wolf says he won't require masks in Pennsylvania schools
- Allentown family that fought to get back into their home after large sinkhole opened up gets relief from insurance company
- Lehigh County, Allentown, Bethlehem bringing back face mask requirements at government facilities
- Berks youth group leader charged in sex abuse of teen
- Did we see you or your friends at Musikfest last night?
- Man arrested, drugs seized in raid of home in Reading
- Dutch Springs aquatic park may become site of warehouses, councilman says
- 5 people arrested in follow-up to gun trafficking bust
- Golden, again: US men beat France in Olympic basketball gold-medal game
- TSA: Berks man arrested for loaded gun in carry-on bag
Images
Videos
News Direct From Entertainment Businesses
A Service from PR Newswire
sponsored
- By Pup Relief Tour
- Updated
sponsored
- By FEI
- Updated
sponsored
- By AC Business Media
- Updated
sponsored
- By Bucktown Arts Fest
- Updated
sponsored
- By CAF B-29/B-24 Squadron
- Updated