BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is well underway, but there's still a full week left to get in on the fun.
69 News reporter Ali Reid caught up with Kassie Hilgert, president and CEO of ArtsQuest, at Payrow Plaza, which is back at Musikfest after a 12-year hiatus.
"We've heard rave reviews. So we're going to kick off (Monday) night at 5 p.m. with the Cody Templeton Band," Hilgert said. "But when you see the sun go down, and you can see the Bethlehem star behind the stage on the mountain, you can look into the south side, you really get the full beauty of Bethlehem, right here at Stadtplatz."
Hilgert said local, regional and national acts will be taking the free stages this week, with the excitement building into the second week of the 'fest.
She said it makes for a relatively inexpensive getaway for folks traveling from near and far, especially with higher gas prices and issues with air travel.
"I have met so many new 'festers this year, I think more than I can remember in past years," Hilgert said. "I met some folks from Vermont... Virginia, Wisconsin, so many of them for the first time. A lot of folks from D.C. again."
She recommends coming in the afternoon if possible, to get some lunch, enjoy free music and avoid some of the evening crowds.