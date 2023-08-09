BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Dozens of vendors have taken over Bethlehem's North and South sides for Musikfest.
Among all the "Platz," you can find 69 Newsplatz and some aspiring news reporters and meteorologists who are practicing to take our jobs.
They're practicing on the green screen and being recorded, because there's a chance of making it on 69 News.
They're realizing it's not as easy as it looks, but they're making it look easy -- doing it with big smiles, a whole lot of humor, and leaving with some 69 News swag.
Musikfest goers are getting more than their mugs and food; they're getting the chance to play anchor and meteorologist.
"Hi there. I am Adalei. Down here, there's the Musikfest going on, and it's really cool," said Adalei Kougle, of Coopersburg, who stopped by the 69 Newsplatz.
They're learning to be brave, and also realizing it's not so easy to be live on TV.
"It felt good, but a little scary, though," added Adalei.
"It was like freehand," said Makenna Moyer of Berks County.
"We did our best. It was funny and fun," said Ava Brindle of Berks County.
"That's hard, and with the camera running, you're nervous," said Dustin Emerich of Bernville, Berks County. "Just shake."
"If we were on live, I'd be really scared because we would be actually having a lot of people watch us, and if we messed up and our family members were watching, I'd be really embarrassed and stuff," added Adalei.
This dynamic brother-sister duo did not mess up, and in fact, 69 News talent may need to be worried about our jobs.
"It was absolutely amazing. The fact that they were able to just get up on stage and just be able to do the weather the news. No stage fright, whatsoever. It was fantastic," said Angela Kougle, Timothy and Adalei's mother.
Newsplatz is open every day that Musikfest is; you can leave with your favorite talent's autographed photo.
"And you can also get magnets. pens," said Asimo Long, who works for WFMZ. "We had some fans for the real hot days, and you can also try out our green screen and upload it to WFMZ and get a chance to be on Channel 69 News."