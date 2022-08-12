BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The crowds are continuing to fill the streets of Bethlehem for Musikfest.
"Crowds have been awesome, ton of people. You can tell things are getting back to normal," said Nicole Capuano of Bethlehem.
The pandemic, had people everywhere chomping at the bit to get back to normal life and start attending events again. The event to be at right now is Musikfest.
"It was so depressing. I'm so happy things are back to normal now, and I'm able to be in a crowd, enjoy a show," said Capuano.
As the world slowly turned a corner, progress was made. People are now back in the streets of Bethlehem, filling their mugs, enjoying festival food.
"Everyone's just excited to get back to normal ways of life," said Brooke Spence of Bethlehem.
And the team behind the 11-day event says the number of attendees at the event have been on the rise.
"We're feeling about as good as you can feel right now," said Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest.
Between last year and this, Hilgert says they've seen more people back at the event. An 11% increase compared to this point in the festival last summer to be exact.
"Last year, I think we had a little under 1.2 million and I think we're closing in on that soon," said Hilgert.
We asked her if she thinks they'll beat the amount of people that came through the festival grounds last year.
"I'm superstitious ,I wont say that, but I will say we are trending very strong. We've got 3 days," said Hilgert.