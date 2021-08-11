BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest is well underway, and all of the dancing, singing and walking in between venues might be making you hungry.
The annual festival wouldn't be the same if it wasn't for the food and vendors.
Now halfway through the 2021 festival, some vendors say sales are better than they've been in years.
"The energy is here. The people are here. The vibe is great," said George Gilreath, owner of Casa De Jorge Salsa.
With "music" in the event's name, it's no secret what many people come for, but it wouldn't be a festival without food and crafts.
"Aw Shucks, Island Noodles behind me, these guys are staples at the festival. People come for them every year," said Curt Mosel, chief operating officer.
Casa De Jorge Salsa is another favorite, and George the salsa guy is back selling what he sells best. He says numbers are topping past years, making up for lost time.
"It's been crazy. I matched my 10-day total as of Monday," he said.
It's all in the numbers -- 36 food vendors, more than 80 crafters, and the list expands year after year.
Twelve new vendors were added to the lineup this year, making it truly the hottest spot in town.
"From a vendor perspective, we always have more applications than we can accept, and that's a challenge," Mosel said.
This year, organizers switched things up a bit. Musikfest is known for its food and beverage tickets, but those are gone and the event went completely cashless.
"Having the food and beverage tickets being touched by all of the people and staff wasn't an idea we were keen on, so the timing amped this up a bit and made it go festival-wide this year," Mosel said.
It was a decision Musikfest made not only from a safety standpoint, but for quicker lines, too, meaning smiling faces all around.
"The second half of this thing is looking phenomenal. The weather is looking great, and we are all giddy about it," Gilreath said.
Organizers say if you do come with cash, you can turn it into a Musikfest card.