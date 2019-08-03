From fryer to freezer, Musikfest offers wide array of food options
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - There are many sounds at Musikfest. Of course there's music, but some people come for a different tune.
The food is also a festival favorite. From the fryer to the freezer, you can find just about any snack at Musikfest. And the vendors say they have just as much fun as their customers.
For some, setting up shop at Musikfest is old habit, but others are first-timers, like the folks behind the wheel of the El Tlaloc food truck.
Whether serving or snacking, there's no Musikfest without the food.
