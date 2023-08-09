Since forming in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, the Goo Goo Dolls have broken records, contributed to the American songbook and sold 15 million records worldwide.
The group is set to headline Musikfest on Wednesday night, but first, one of the band's founders made time to chat with 69 News.
69 News' Jaciel Cordoba sat down with bassist Robby Takac.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read a transcript (lightly edited) below.
The Goo Goo Dolls are set to perform at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
"Now, before we talk music first, I heard you went to college for broadcasting. Did you want to be a TV newsman or radio guy?"
"I most certainly did. Yeah, I still dabble in voiceover work a little bit. So yeah, I haven't left the idea entirely, but I've gotten pretty busy with Goo Goo Dolls over the past few decades here, so haven't had a lot of time for that."
"You've been to Musikfest on two other occasions. What do you like about this venue?"
"Well, first off, the venue itself is just so unique, and, you know, provides such an amazing backdrop for the show. But you know, it's just a time where Bethlehem knows it's time to come and enjoy music. And so the crowds are amazing. And it's just, it's just a whole lot of fun."
"And what actually makes an audience amazing for you?"
"Well, they keep their phones in their pockets. Well maybe take a couple of pictures."
"Why the phones, do the phones distract you?"
"Well, you end up staring at a sea of phones and you feel like people are watching their phones instead of the show sometimes, you know, so. Yeah. So I mean, you know, by all means, share the experience with your friends and such. But you know, it's a lot more fun when you're in the moment, I think."
"I think so too. I love that you said that. One of your fans commented under a YouTube video that the Goo Goo Dolls are one of the few artists that can make you reflect on your entire life with a four-minute song. Is there a song in particular that does that for you, Robby?"
"Well, I think obviously when we play a song like 'Iris,' you know, the entire room knows that song, you're not sure the rest of the night, but everybody knows that song. So I think that a song like that really, sort of brings everybody together. And we've been doing a Tom Petty cover this tour as well with Marc Roberge from O.A.R., who are opening the show. And that's been a great one, too, on this trip. Really a very great feeling of community while we're playing those songs."
"Now, you created your own musical festival in your hometown of Buffalo called Music is Art. I think it opens one month from today for the 21st season. Why is that special to you?"
"Music is Art is a little different. It's all local groups -- 250 local bands play over one day, it's about 13-14 hours long. DJs, dancers, theater, magicians, performance artists. And it's really just a statement about, or an opportunity for, the creative community of Buffalo to wake up and get excited. So that's September 9, if anybody's available, take a little trip down the highway and visit Buffalo."
"Absolutely. Let me get your take on the latest situation with audiences throwing objects on the stages of performers. How would you respond to that? Have you thought of that?"
"I guess it all depends on what's coming up. Money, you know, that's fine. Yeah. That was fun... Anyway, now, you know, I mean, it's just a matter of respect. And, you know, it's just like life in general. Like 99.99% of people are going to be respectful and unbelievably awesome in whatever situation they're in. But that small minority of people who decide to be knuckleheads get most of the press, unfortunately, so, yeah."
"Well, hopefully you have a drama-free night tonight. Good luck and it's good to see you and talk with you."