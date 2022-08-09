BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Musikfest has something for everyone's music style.
There are must-see bands this week and weekend, with plenty of free performances and the main stage concerts.
69 News reporter Ali Reid talked with Patrick Brogan, chief programming officer for ArtsQuest, about how it's going and what's still to come.
"It was a unique show from Counting Crows (last night)," he said. "You really saw things from their whole repertoire."
That's just one of many headliners, so how do organizers pick the top acts for the 'Fest?
"We go out after the biggest of the big is where we start, and then wherever we land on the final 10 nights, trying to make a diverse mix of great live shows, tried to make sure we were representative of different genres, different areas that we want the community to see themselves on stage," Brogan said.
He also emphasized the many free performances at Musikfest, with many local artists.
"(We) mixed up 427 artists from across the country and world descending upon Bethlehem this week," Brogan said.
It's a little bit of something for everyone.